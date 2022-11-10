Former Bati back for Australia

[Photo: Sydney Morning Herald]

The Australian Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has recalled prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Saturday.

Campbell-Gillard, who has recovered from a leg injury, replaces Lindsay Collins in a 19-man squad.

Australia hooker Ben Hunt returns after being rested for the 48-4 quarter-final win over Lebanon, with Harry Grant dropping to the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

Half-back Daly Cherry-Evans is set to miss out.

Meanwhile, Penrith Panthers prop Moses Leota is in New Zealand’s squad after recovering from a groin problem.

Winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is also included after missing the quarterfinal win over Fiji with a hamstring issue.

New Zealand takes on Australia at 7:45am on Saturday while Samoa plays hosts England at 2:30am on Sunday.