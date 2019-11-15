Former Bati after first win against the Storm

Former Fiji Bati forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard has not been part of a team that has beaten the Melbourne Storm.

Speaking to NRL.com, Campbell-Gillard says it’s definitely a challenge for him when they take on the Storm tonight.

Campbell-Gillard adds it will really boost their campaign if they beat the Storm.

The Eels host the Storm at 9.50 tonight.

Tomorrow, the Panthers play the Sharks at 8pm and this match will air live on FBC Sports.

Another match tomorrow will see the Dragons meeting the Broncos at 9.55pm.

On Saturday the Titans will take on the Raiders at 5pm followed by the Roosters and West Tigers at 7.30pm then the Rabbitohs meet the Sea Eagles at 9.35pm

The West Tigers/ Roosters match will be live on FBC Sports.

Two games will be played on Sunday with the Warriors facing the Bulldogs at 4pm and the Cowboys take on the Knights at 6.05pm.