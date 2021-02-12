Folau wants a ‘face-to-face’ talk with NRL bosses

Former dual international Israel Folau wants to sit down with NRL bosses and ask them face-to-face whether he has a future in the code.

Reports emerged earlier this month the Dragons were chasing the cross-code superstar, but pulled out of their hunt due of the fierce backlash by the public.

Folau hasn’t played in the NRL since he left the Broncos in 2010.

Article continues after advertisement

He played AFL then moved to rugby union, before Rugby Australia ripped up his contract for making homophobic comments on social media.

He then headed overseas and reignited his rugby league career with Catalans Dragons.

Even though the Dragons’ bid failed, Folau is still keen to return to the code.

Reports from Australian media states the 31-year-old wants to meet with Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) chairman Peter V’landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo to discuss whether he has a future in the code.

However, the Sydney Morning Herald reports the NRL knocked back the offer, and won’t sit down with Folau unless a club makes a formal application to sign him.

[Source: Fox Sports]