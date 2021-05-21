Home

Rugby League

Folau signs with Gold Coast club

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 21, 2021 12:02 pm
Israel Folau [Source: 9News]

Former rugby union and league star Israel Folau might have a chance to resurrect his career.

This is after he signed with Southport Tigers which play in Gold Coast’s A-Grade rugby league competition.

According to the latest media reports from Australia, Folau is sponsorsed by mining magnate Clive Palmer’s Mineralogy Company.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement Palmer said, it’s clear that Folau is undoubtedly the world’s number one player.

Palmer further said the former Wallabies fullback was unfairly punished and persecuted for his religious beliefs and it is only right that he should return to the game.

The Queensland Rugby League will have to approve Folau’s registration for him to play in the competition however.

Folau returned to rugby league last year with French club Catalans after stints in AFL and then, more successfully, in rugby union

It’s been almost two years since Folau last played professional sport in Australia following his contract termination with Rugby Australia was terminated in 2019 after he said “hell awaits” gay people in a social media post.

