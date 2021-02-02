Folau may return to NRL

Former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau could return to the NRL.

The St George Illawarra Dragons have lodged an appeal with the NRL that would see them sign the disgraced dual-code international Folau.

Folau who began his career in league, was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 for homophobic posts on social media.

He signed with Super League side Catalans Dragons last season after originally being denied a return to the NRL.

Following his return to action in the Super League, Folau was recently linked with a move to French rugby union.

However, the Sydney Morning Herald reports that St George Illawarra have lodged an appeal which would see him return to the NRL.

Dragons chief excutive Ryan Webb told the Herald they have enquired with the NRL about Folau and they will work with them to hopefully see Folau join them this season.

Australia Rugby League commission chair Peter V’landys has previously said there would be no way for Folau to return to the NRL.

[Source: SMH]