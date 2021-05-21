Folau a step away from rugby league lifeline

Former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau is a step away from resurrecting his career.

This as his bid to play for the Southport Tigers has been conditionally approved by the Queensland Rugby League.

The competition’s board gave the green light to Folau’s application today.

However, this is subject to the 32-year-old being released from his French club Catalan Dragons.

Billionaire Clive Palmer who is backing Folau said he’d take the QRL to the Federal Court if the governing body did not make the call in the player’s favour today.

Folau’s debut for the Tigers in Gold Coast’s A-Grade competition alongside brothers John and Eni is now on the cards.

[Source: 7news]