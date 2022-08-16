FNRLW Premiership launched

[Photo: Supplied]

11 teams will feature in the Fiji National Rugby League Women’s Premiership this season.

Fiji National Rugby League today officially launched the women’s competition which has the likes of Ba Eagles, Burenitu Cowboys, Nadera Panthers, Yasawa Saints, Kainiyahawa Tigers, Sharks White, Vusu Raiders, Veiyasana Knights, Lami Steelers, USP Raiders and Police Sharks Blues.

FNRL Acting Chief Executive, Don Natabe says the competition provides a pathway for women and girls to be able to participate and develop in the sport.

He says it is a platform for selecting athletes for representative programs like the Vanua State of Origin, Melanesian Cup, and international tours.

The competition has five regular-season rounds with teams playing each other once within their respective state groups.

Top eight teams will advance to a three week national final series and the semi-final will be held at Prince Charles Park on Saturday 27th August.