FNRL’s Origin series back

The Fiji National Rugby League’s Vanua State of Origin will return this weekend at Prince Charles Park, Nadi.

Formerly known as East verse West in the 1990s, the Origin tri-series clash is set to kick-off on Saturday.

The Maroons will be made up of players from Ba, Kadavu, Nadroga-Navosa, Namosi, Ra, Rewa, Serua while the Blues will have the best from Bua, Cakaudrove, Lau, Lomaiviti, Macuata, Naitasiri, Tailevu.

Fiji Bati Head Coach Joe Rabele who once played in Origin series says it’s just a different feeling of pride and passion to play for your Vanua and they enjoyed the camaraderie of players who are usually your opponent during the club competitions.

The North-East and South-West split players from the fourteen into two teams.

The Maroons currently have both Men’s and Women’s Origin titles from 2020.

Matches lined up on Saturday also include the Western State Cup Grand Final that sees the Dragons meet Roosters in the curtain raiser fixture at 2:30pm.