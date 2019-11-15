FNRL works on Bati end of year test against Tonga

The Fiji National and the Asia Pacific Rugby League are working with the Australian Rugby League Commission on the possibility of hosting the October test in Australia.

This as FNRL is anticipating an end of the year test between the Fiji Bati and the invitational Tonga side in October as a build-up to the Rugby League World Cup next year.

The International Rugby League has expelled Tonga after a long-running battle over governance, money and a threatened player boycott but FNRL interim chief executive Don Natabe says the IRL has adopted a structure that will allow Tonga to play Fiji as an invitational side.

Article continues after advertisement

“At this time the international rugby league has granted a sort of temporary membership structure that is to enable the Tonga invitational team to play against Fiji at the end of the year test.”

Natabe adds the Asia Pacific Rugby League is working around the clock to decide the fate of the test match.

“We do know the fixtures is looking to have Tonga meet Fiji on the October test. We have until August which is the deadline for the APRL to deliver the final verdict on whether or not we are going to have the end of year test.”

The Fiji Bati was scheduled to play Tonga and New Zealand at the end of the 2020 NRL season as a preparation towards the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.