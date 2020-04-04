FNRL to meet with Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Board

The Fiji National Rugby League is waiting to meet with the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Board on how they could come a conclusion on the overall winner of the FSSRL competitions.

Since all tournaments has been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, living all the FSSRL competition at the Zone final, with the quarterfinals still yet to be played.

Fiji National Rugby League chief executive Don Natabe says they will be looking at options and what to do next in terms of selecting a winner.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will look at some options at this time, we are currently waiting on the secondary schools board to have a meeting. Which we haven’t been able to do, to come at how to decide who will become the overall champion this year.”

Don Natabe says if the competition is stood down, there would be no overall winner.