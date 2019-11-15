FNRL takes stand against violence

The Fiji National Rugby League will not take lightly any violence or any form of abuse in their local schools’ competitions.

FNRL acting Chief Executive, Don Natabe, says with the recent spotlight on bullying in schools, the sport is against all forms of violence.

Natabe says it will come down hard on any player or school which indulges in such behavior.

“I would like to reiterate that we have zero tolerance on any form of actions. Rugby League is a safe sport and is a safe space for all who would like to choose the sport”.

Meanwhile, looking at the draws for the South/Eastern zone this weekend, in the Under-15 grade, Ratu Kadavulevu School takes on Lelean Memorial School while Queen Victoria School is up against Nasinu Secondary School.

In the Under 17 grade Nasinu Secondary School faces Lelean Memorial School and Tailevu giants, Queen Victoria School will face Ratu Kadavulevu School in the second semi-final.

In the most anticipated under-19 grade, Nasinu Secondary School will battle Marist Brothers High School, while Ratu Kadavulevu School will take on neighbors Queen Victoria School in the second semi-final.