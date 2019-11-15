Home

FNRL staff to work from home

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 28, 2020 4:43 pm

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the sporting world, the Fiji National Rugby League isn’t spared from it.

FNRL is currently trying to make arrangements for staff to work from home and they are not laying off any employees for now.

Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe says they will have to restrict movement at their office from Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they are currently looking at whether the staff have the resources at hand to work from home.

‘Beginning on Monday the 30th of March all our staff will be working remotely from home at this time we are trying to make sure that everyone has ample resources to be working from home we setting up their mobile devices the internet making sure that once they are activated from home they will not find any difficulty’.

Meanwhile, Natabe has also confirmed that he is in contact with the NRL players.

He says that the Fijian players are being looked after well.

