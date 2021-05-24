Home

FNRL programs to focus on women’s development

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 9, 2021 4:32 pm
[Source: FNRL]

The Fiji National Rugby League will be focusing on women’s development in its next line of programs.

The FNRL and Australian Rugby League Commission is teaming up which will see a number of programs and initiatives delivered in the next 13 months.

Pacific Programs Manager Michael Asensio says they want to see a change.

He adds they want more women playing rugby league and are hoping to create more opportunities at different age groups.

“We’d like to see more women playing the game in competitions so that’s going to be an emphasis, same with our disability work I guess we’d like to be able to provide abit of competition for them as well so moving past just the introduction and abit more competitive for them”.

Asensio adds rugby league wants to contribute to the community with its programs.

