FNRL plans for women’s inter-zone competition

The Fiji National Rugby League is planning to hold a women’s inter-zone competition later this year.

This is part of FNRL’s plans to expand the game of rugby league in the country.

The inter-zone competition was first introduced in 2016 where six district teams competed for the women’s title.

The competition died down two years after its inception due to budget constraints within the FNRL.

But FNRL acting chief executive Don Natabe says plans are in place to re-introduce the competition later this year as means of striving for the growth of women’s rugby league.

“This year we are looking at something similar to that. I think the budget constraints has been a factor contributing to why we haven’t been having the women’s competition since after 2018 but now we see an opportunity for them to participate this year. We are looking at what model is viable for us and we definitely would like to see women’s competition resume as early as this year.”

Apart from this, the FNRL is also looking at setting up a High Performance Unit Centre for women in rugby league.