FNRL plans ahead

The Fiji National Rugby League is hoping for the best when restrictions are lifted and all sporting events proceed.

While government has placed restrictions on sporting activities in the country, FNRL is uncertain of the plans in place but hopes to work with other sporting organizations in administering sporting events.

FNRL acting chief executive Don Natabe says they are planning ahead.

“We know it will not be the same when things return to normal and that is why we are waiting on government advisory and I’m hoping for great collaboration with all national sporting federations on how we will actually plan to administer our sporting events once the restrictions have been lifted”

Local rugby league players have also been given training schedules to organize their personal training.