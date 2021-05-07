FNRL maps out back-up plan for RLWC prep

The Fiji National Rugby League is exploring other options before finalizing its squad for the Rugby League World Cup as their camp date has been affected by COVID-19.

Head Coach Joe Rabele and the coaching staff have mapped out scenarios that could be used in a worst-case scenario.

Fiji is ranked fifth in the world and Rabele says they need to have a responsibility to up their standings.

“Option one is for all the players to meet here in Fiji. Option 2 is the boys in Australia just train in Australia and if some of the boys here in Fiji will be selected and they will have to train here in Fiji, the worst-case scenario is option 3 for us just to meet in England and they just meet in the world cup camping facility”

FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe says they are positive everything will fall into place.

“We’re optimistic and we remain committed to getting the team assembled and moving into the UK late in October”

The Rugby League World Cup is set to take place in England from October 23rd to 27th November.

Fiji is in Pool B and will play Australia, Scotland, and Italy.