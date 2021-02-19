FNRL launches four year development program

The Fiji National Rugby League is making development its priority as they launch their strategic program for the next four years.

Chief Executive Don Natabe says players, officials and everyone involved in the sport is a priority and it shows in the programs set out.

He says the seven program strategic plan includes strengthening player engagement on and off the field.

“Every person that chooses to participate whether on the bench, running water, timekeeping or playing can do so knowing that rugby league is safe and enjoyable

Natabe says this will help support diversifying the future of rugby league in Fiji.

“In every level of the athlete’s progress, there is an adequate amount of prescribed knowledge and life skills that will be learnt and enjoyed by every participant it is a pathway that we believe will greatly persuade excellence and enhance the growth of the sport in Fiji.”

The seven programs include Life Skills training, league of legends academy system, rising league champions, community upskilling, league trainer’s accreditation and educational, rugby league clubs foundation and improving the lives of women through rugby league.