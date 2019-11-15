FNRL hopes to start Vodafone Cup in July

The Fiji National Rugby League is hoping there can kick start their senior competition in July.

FNRL Acting-Chief Executive Don Natabe says with the current restrictions in place, they hope their Vodafone Cup can start in three months’ time.

Natabe is also urging the Fiji Rugby League family to adhere to the advisories from relevant authorities during these challenging times.

“We look forward to returning on July the 18th for our FNRL Vodafone Cup competition I think as a committee we have to take the step forward in making sure that we can contain and keep everyone safe”.

Natabe earlier said they are adamant their secondary schools national quarterfinals will be held after the restrictions in place will be lifted.

The national secondary schools’ quarterfinals were supposed to be held three weeks ago at Garvey Park in Tavua prior to the lockdown in Lautoka.

Meanwhile, the FNRL staff are now working from home as they try to minimize movement in and out of their office due to the COVID-19 pandemic.