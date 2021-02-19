FNRL focuses on primary school rugby league

The Fiji National Rugby League prides itself in its development programs.

Since the establishment of the Fiji Primary Schools Rugby League competitions, FNRL has attracted a lot of interests.

Acting Chief Executive, Don Natabe, says the impact of the program has seen schools in the north specifically in Dreketi which is the stronghold of primary schools rugby league.

“We have delivered more health and wellbeing programs in primary schools than in other programs that we have had and we look forward to replicating success across the new 7 initiatives we are launching here today.”

The Rising League Champions program, one of the seven development programs launched yesterday focuses on primary school level and beginners.

Natabe says they are also looking to move into maritime areas to promote rugby league.