FNRL cancels premiership competitions

The Fiji National Rugby League Vodafone Cup competition has been called off.

This is the first time the competition will not take place since its inauguration in 2006.

FNRL interim Chief Executive Don Natabe says the decision was made in a bid to focus on preparations for the 2022 season.

The women’s club premiership competition earmarked to kick-off for the first time this season has also been pushed to next year.

Natabe says in the meantime the FNRL will deliver education on safe-sports practices and coaching refreshers to affiliate organizations before rugby league clubs can resume organized training.

FNRL will reveal dates of the 2022 season next month.

[Source: FNRL]