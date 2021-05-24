FNRL aware of threat before RLWC

The Fiji Bati is one of the Southern Hemisphere teams that will benefit from the UK government’s assistance as announced by the Rugby League World Cup organizers.

Organizers confirmed they’ll pay return flights for teams from the southern hemisphere.

Even though the tournament has been confirmed for later this year, the Fiji National Rugby League is taking a very cautious approach.

FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe says they’re not out of the woods yet.

‘While we remain optimistic of the scheduled World Cup we are aware that the future situation can just change overnight and we are well placed to anticipate any changes from now until the departure date.”

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, New Zealand women’s coach Ricky Henry says he won’t risk the health of his players or their families and wants further assurances the Rugby League World Cup in England will be safe.

The Rugby League World Cup will be held in England in October.