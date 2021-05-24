FNRL awaits RLWC organizers decision

The Fiji National Rugby League has received communication this evening about Australia and New Zealand’s withdrawal from the World Cup.

FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe says they’re aware of the impact the two nations withdrawal will have on the tournament.

However, Natabe says at the moment they’ll await the official word from Rugby League World Cup organizers before FNRL makes further comments.

Meanwhile, RLWC2021 organizers noted the disappointing statement made by the Australian Rugby League Commission and New Zealand Rugby League which may have wide ranging implications for international Rugby League.

In a statement, organizers say they were informed at very short notice and will continue discussions with all stakeholders to agree on the best way forward.

A further statement will be made in due course by RLWC2021 Chief Executive Jon Dutton.