FNRL anticipates July 18th restart date

The Fiji National Rugby League is anticipating to resume local competitions by July 18th.

This has been confirmed by FNRL acting chief executive Don Natabe who says competitions are planned towards the next two months with the hope COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted.

Natabe says the tentative date is set for the Vodafone Cup and not the Fiji Secondary School rugby league competition.

Article continues after advertisement

“For the clubs, July 18th was the date that we set and we are working towards that. Any changes to that date will be announced soon.”

Natabe adds the Fiji Secondary School rugby league board has indicated their plan to resume their competition within the first three weeks when school starts on June 15th.