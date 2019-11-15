Fixtures for next two NRL rounds announced

After two months of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next two rounds of the NRL season has been announced with a focus around starting with a bang in a treat for players, fans and broadcasters across the game.

Brisbane’s first opportunity to exact revenge for their 58-0 loss to the Eels in last year’s finals series will arrive in a fortnight with the mouth-watering clash to showcase the restart of the 2020 season.

The Broncos will host the Eels on Thursday, May 28, at a venue in Queensland after the state government approved travel across its borders earlier this month.

The clash will be followed on Friday by an all-Queensland derby between the Cowboys and Titans before Latrell Mitchell lines up against the Sydney Roosters in a match almost two months in the making.

South Sydney and the premiers were due to meet in round three in March in the original draw and will now resume hostilities against their bitter rivals.

[Source: nrl.com]