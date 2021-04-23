Home

Rugby League

Five years in jail for Hayne

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 6, 2021 5:34 pm
Jarryd Hayne [Source: The Guardian]

Former Fiji Bati fullback Jarryd Hayne has been sentenced to a maximum five years and nine months in jail.

He was found guilty in March for raping a then 26 year old woman in her Newcastle home in Australia on the night of the 2018 NRL Grand Final

Fox Sports reports, in sentencing Hayne today, Judge Helen Syme told the court she doesn’t accept that Hayne was not aware that the woman was attempting to push him away and trying to physically resist him.

Article continues after advertisement

Syme said Hayne only stopped because he “noticed the blood” not because she told him to.

Earlier Hayne’s rape victim earlier spoke in court about rumours and innuendo that swirled around the case, saying the assault left her feeling “dirty and violated”.

Hayne played for both the Bati and Australia, he also featured for the Fiji 7s in 2016.

In 2015 he attracted significant attention when he made the switch from one of the NRL’s top players to a rookie in the 2015 NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers.

[Source: Fox Sports]

