Five players with links to Fiji confirmed for Dragons next season

The Saint George Illawara Dragons is the NRL club that will have the most players with links to Fiji next season.

Five players are confirmed to feature for the side in the New Year.

Fiji Bati players Brayden Wiliame, Joe Lovodua, Mikaele Ravalawa, Korbin and Tariq Sims will team up for the Dragons.

But only brothers Tariq and Korbin are expected to feature in round one of the NRL.

The NRL website is nrl.com is predicting Tariq Sims will start in round one while his brother will come off the bench.

Saint George Illawara Dragons will take on West Tigers on the 15th of March in the opening new NRL season match.

[Source:nrl.com]