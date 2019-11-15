Fittler eyes NRL return

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler is still optimistic of a return to the NRL coaching ranks.

Fittler last coached in the NRL in 2009, where he was sacked by the Roosters after finishing at the bottom of the ladder.

Since then, Fittler coached NSW City between 2012 and 2017 and soon took over the post from Laurie Daley with the New South Wales senior side.

Fast forward three years and Fittler is eyeing off a third-straight series win as he comes up against super coach Wayne Bennett and the Maroons.

If the Blues are successful at Suncorp Stadium tonight, Fittler will be the first to lead New South Wales to three consecutive series victories since 2005.

The Maroons host the Blues in Origin games three at 9:10 tonight.