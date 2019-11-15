First phase of pre-season training done for Kaiviti Silktails

The first phase of pre-season training for the Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Club has been concluded.

Head of Performance, Tom Watkins says it has been a very positive and successful start to the Kaiviti Silktails Ron Massey Cup campaign which kicked off a month ago.

He adds that the past 4 weeks has provided the team with an opportunity to lay a solid foundation and establish what they would like to achieve as a club.

But he says, however, this past month is merely the beginning.

Watkins says the players have worked extremely hard and should be very proud of their efforts in this first month.

He adds all the hard work is still in front of them, and that they will continue to push each other’s limits when they return, in order to put themselves in the best possible position, come the competition.

The Kaiviti Silktails squad will return to camp on the 13th of next month at Pacific Harbor.

[Source:Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League]