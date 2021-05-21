First hat-trick for Karawalevu in Jersey Flegg

Former Naitasiri fullback Vuate Karawalevu has been consistenly performing in Australia.

The Kaiviti Silktails youngster who was called in by Sydney Roosters Jersey Flegg side two weeks ago continues to prove his worth.

Today Karawalevu scored a hat-trick for the Roosters in their 26-24 win over the Cronulla Sharks.

Article continues after advertisement

The 20 year old scored all his tries in the first half after crossing in the 10th, 20th and 23rd minutes.

He also pulled off a brilliant try saving tackle in the dying stages of the match.

The former Marist Brother High School student has now scored five tries in three games for the Roosters youth team.