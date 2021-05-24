First finals without Storm legend in 13 years

Rugby League great and Storm legend Cameron Smith has been asked to deliver his first team address since retiring ahead of Friday’s mouth-watering clash against Manly in week one of the NRL finals.

It’s going to be the first time since 2008 when the Melbourne Storm feature in the finals without Smith after he retired earlier this year.

Smith’s absence was always going to be felt most in clutch final games and remains the great unknown for Craig Bellamy’s side, given the former captain led Melbourne in 28 straight final games after his suspension from the 2008 preliminary final and subsequent decider.

Article continues after advertisement

Week one of finals will see the Storm hosting the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm on Friday.

Two games will be held on Saturday with the Roosters playing Titans at 7:40pm while the Panthers take on Rabbitohs at 9:50pm.

On Sunday the Eels meet Knights at 6:05pm.

You can watch the Panthers/Rabbitohs and Eels/Knights matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on free to air channel FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.