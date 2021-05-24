Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More villagers in Kadavu receive vaccine|COVID breaches will not deter health workers|More relaxations to assist businesses|Thirteen new COVID-19 cases in Naviti, Yasawa|Fiji likely to achieve vaccination target by November|Rukua village implements movement restriction|Hydroponic farm investment bodes well for family|COVID response in-state residence recognized|Funeral gathering increased to 20 persons|Education Minister acknowledges Indian Governments assistance|Vaccination lottery funded by the private sector|Commercial farmers welcomes new curfew time|Smoking decreases survival rate for COVID patients|No COVID death recorded|Nabouwalu case recovers|Early Father’s Day gift for 16 families in Naitasiri|Nabouwalu case recovers|Curfew to start from 8 tonight|Testing continues in Namara Tiri in Labasa|Transmission risk high for Naviti, Yasawa and Malolo|MOH to seek booster doses if need arises|21 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Yasawa|Maritime travel depends on vaccination|Do not be complacent warns PS|Accommodation arrangements for boarding students|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

First finals without Storm legend in 13 years

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 6, 2021 12:10 pm
Cameron Smith [Source: Fox Sports]

Rugby League great and Storm legend Cameron Smith has been asked to deliver his first team address since retiring ahead of Friday’s mouth-watering clash against Manly in week one of the NRL finals.

It’s going to be the first time since 2008 when the Melbourne Storm feature in the finals without Smith after he retired earlier this year.

Smith’s absence was always going to be felt most in clutch final games and remains the great unknown for Craig Bellamy’s side, given the former captain led Melbourne in 28 straight final games after his suspension from the 2008 preliminary final and subsequent decider.

Article continues after advertisement

Week one of finals will see the Storm hosting the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm on Friday.

Two games will be held on Saturday with the Roosters playing Titans at 7:40pm while the Panthers take on Rabbitohs at 9:50pm.

On Sunday the Eels meet Knights at 6:05pm.

You can watch the Panthers/Rabbitohs and Eels/Knights matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on free to air channel FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.