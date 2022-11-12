Kangaroos through to RLWC final

[Source: Rugby League World Cup/Twitter]

Australia will feature for its 15th Rugby League World Cup final.

The defending champion came from behind to deny New Zealand 16-14 in the first semi-final at Leeds today.

The Kiwis were first on the board with Jahrome Hughes touching down in the 10th minute and Jordan Rapana made sure of the two points conversion.

Five minutes later the Kangaroos hit back through ‘The Fox’, Josh Addor-Carr who sprinted down the sideline, scooping up a kick to score a great try.

An offside penalty against Cameron Munster handed Rapana to slot a penalty goal in the 26th minute and the Kiwis had the lead 8-6.

Australia hit the front 14 minutes later with a Valentine Homes try but the Kiwis answered back through Dylan Brown as they led 14-10 at the break.

A penalty against Brandon Smith for ruck interference in the 53rd minute gave the Kangaroos a tap kick 10 metres out and Cameron Murray powered through some soft defense to grab his fourth try of the tournament.

Australia will face either England or Samoa in the final.

England takes on Samoa tomorrow at 2.30am.