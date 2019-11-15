Fijian winger Valemei to debut for Raiders in NRL

A young Fijian winger will make his NRL debut this week.

Canberra Raiders Head Coach Ricky Stuart has this afternoon confirmed Semi Valemei will feature for the side against the defending champions Roosters tomorrow.

The 21-year-old Valemei has been called in to replace Curtis Scott who has been ruled out with an infection to a cut on his arm.

Valemei who was born in Labasa was elevated into the Raiders’ Top 30 after an outstanding season with the club’s Jersey Flegg side last year.

He also represented Fiji in the World Cup Nines last year.

The Raiders play the Roosters at 9:50pm tomorrow.

On Friday the Storm host the Titans at 8pm and West Tigers takes on the Broncos at 9:55pm.

The Knights will take on the Rabbitohs at 7:30pm on Saturday and this match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Other games on Saturday will see the Dragons meet the Bulldogs at 5pm and the Sea Eagles battle the Eels at 9:35pm.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Warriors playing the Sharks at 4pm and the Panthers host the Cowboys at 6:05pm.

The Panthers/Cowboys match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports.