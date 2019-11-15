Fijian Warriors players stranded in Australia

Fijian flyer Selestino Ravutaumada and Tongan powerhouse Eliesa Katoa have been reportedly stranded in Australia.

As reported by Stuff.co, the Warriors rookies have been banned from entering New Zealand under the government’s strict COVID-19 border regulations as none of the two are Kiwi citizens.

Non-New Zealand citizens are unable to enter the country and the players have been living in the country under work visas for the last three to four years.

Article continues after advertisement

The duo are expected to be in Australia until the NRL season concludes.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George has appealed for the NZ government to review the situation given neither player has any family on the other side of the Tasman.

[Source: NRL]