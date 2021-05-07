Fijian referee in IRL Match officials’ squad

Another proud moment for Fiji National Rugby League as one of their own has been selected to be part of the International Rugby League Match Official Squad.

Etika Tukana, one of the most experienced rugby league referees in the country is the only Fijian represent at IMOS.

FNRL Head of Match Officials and former Bati Jone Wesele says this is a proud moment for Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s really good for our local referees because they have this pathway not just local pathway but to international matches too”

Wesele says this will also be a pathway for Tukana to hopefully be included in the Rugby World Cup match official’s squad in England.

Tukana officiated in numerous FNRL grand finals, Fiji’s Battle of the Bati matches and secondary school rugby league games.

Wesele also acknowledged a few people who were behind the successful appointment of Tukana.

He says they include Gayendra Prasad who hosted Fijian match officials in Australia, former FNRL development manager Etonia Naiwasetawa, Savirio Matairakula, Fulori Kini and also the FNRL Referees president Apenisa Dansey.

Other referees from around the world involved in this squad are Kasey Badger, James Child, Anthony Eliott, Adam Gee, Peter Gough, James Jones, Chris McMillan, Scott Mikalauskas, Paki Parkinson, Andrew Pilkington, Geoffrey Poumes, Hanua Rupa, Belinda Sharpe, Chris Sutton, Rochelle Tamarua, Ben Thaler, Stephane Vincent and Paul Wane.