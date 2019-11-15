Home

Rugby League

Fijian NRL players well looked after says Natabe

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 27, 2020 6:08 am

Fijian rugby league players in the NRL are expected to find out soon how much the coronavirus crisis will affect their pay packets.

League officials began discussions with the players’ union to determine the impact the season’s enforced suspension on player salaries.

NRL Chief Executive Todd Greenberg and his Rugby League Players Association counterpart Clint Newton met for more than two hours.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji National Rugby League Acting-Chief Executive Don Natabe says they have been in contact with their NRL players.

Natabe says they have a social media group where players update the FNRL.

He adds at the Asia Pacific Rugby League Board meeting this week, they were assured by the Rugby Players Association CEO that the players will be well looked after.

‘All the players will be taken care of they continue to liaise with the NRL in terms of their welfare, hygiene and salaries and I think pretty much have a good system in place in terms of our NRL players being taken care of while they are playing in NRL clubs’.

There were claims that the players were asked to replicate their AFL counterparts and agree to a 50 per cent reduction in their salaries.

Those figures were immediately rejected by the RLPA.

 

