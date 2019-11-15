Fijian NRL players impress Naiqama in round three

The Fiji National Rugby League was pleased to see how the Fijian players returned to the NRL last week.

FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe says our players delivered the goods over the weekend.

But new Kaiviti Silktails Head Coach Wes Naiqama says he’s really impressed taking into account the current situation the world of sports is in at the moment.

‘It was extra pleasing to see the Fiji boys all performed really well I think that can be like a blueprint for our boys that had a sort of time off in this COVID period the way that these NRL boys came back and performed over the weekend they didn’t miss a bit you wouldn’t think they out of training or training from home over the last 6 to 8 weeks’.

Players like Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake, Viliame Kikau and Jacob Saifiti were on the score sheet in round three of the NRL while Apisai Koroisau, Mikaele Ravalawa, Suliasi Vunivalu and Kane Evans had their moments as well for their respective teams.

Meanwhile, in round four this week, the Roosters play the Broncos on Thursday and there will be two games on Friday with the Panthers hosting the Warriors and the Storm meet the Rabbitohs.

On Saturday, the Eels meet the Sea Eagles and Cowboys face the Sharks while on Sunday the Raiders take on the Knights and Titans host West Tigers.