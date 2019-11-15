Rugby League
Kikau, Koroisau to start for Panthers
May 31, 2020 2:24 pm
Fiji Bati forwards Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau have been named in the starting line-up for the Penrith Panthers clash against the New Castle Nights tonight at 8pm.
While, Brothers Daniel and Jacob Saifiti have also been named in line-up for the Knights.
Kikau and Koroisau were instrumental in the Panthers 32-28 win over Saint George Illawarra Dragons in their NRL clash earlier this year and will be looking to make a repeat performance.
Panthers Matt Burton replaces Nathan Cleary who has been suspended, while Kurt Capewell (quad) returns to the pack with Zane Tetevano shifting to the bench.
James Fisher-Harris moving to prop and Isaah Yeo to lock.
Other matches will see the Sea Eagles take on the Bulldogs at Central Coast Stadium at 10.30pm.