Kikau, Koroisau to start for Panthers

Fiji Bati forwards Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau have been named in the starting line-up for the Penrith Panthers clash against the New Castle Nights tonight at 8pm.

While, Brothers Daniel and Jacob Saifiti have also been named in line-up for the Knights.

Kikau and Koroisau were instrumental in the Panthers 32-28 win over Saint George Illawarra Dragons in their NRL clash earlier this year and will be looking to make a repeat performance.

Panthers Matt Burton replaces Nathan Cleary who has been suspended, while Kurt Capewell (quad) returns to the pack with Zane Tetevano shifting to the bench.

James Fisher-Harris moving to prop and Isaah Yeo to lock.

Other matches will see the Sea Eagles take on the Bulldogs at Central Coast Stadium at 10.30pm.