Fijian flyer Ratu Naulago to join Bristol Bears

Fijian Born Rugby League Winger Ratu ‘Siva’ Nalago has officially signed with English Premiership Club, Bristol Bears.

The switch from rugby league with the Hull’s, to Ratu Naulago’s recruitment to the Bears is making headlines, rated as an intriguing step taken by Head Coach Pat Lam.

Ratu Naulago will leave the club at the end of the season after agreeing a contract with Bristol.

The flyer scored an impressive 17 tries in 21 appearances, including a double in the 2020 Super League campaign opener.

The 28-year-old is a serving soldier in the British Army and has been given a temporary release from active service to pursue his opportunity in professional sport.

Lam says Siva is incredibly fit, with great pace and an eye for the try line.

He adds Siva has been consistently outstanding in his relatively short time in Super League.

A winger with an eye for the try-line, Naulago has represented the British Army on the international stage in both the 15-man code as well as 7s, even playing for Harlequins in 2015.

Naulago is keen to join the Bears, and says Lam has put together a good squad in recent years and the team is starting to make their mark both in the English Premiership and European competitions.

