Fiji Schoolgirls learn lessons

The pathway for Fiji Schoolgirls has only got better with the national Under-18 side having a tussle against Australia today.

Fiji Schoolgirls have taken a lot from the match after being schooled 48-0 by the visitors in the Vuvale Challenge Shield at Albert Park in Suva.

Coach Manasa Dokonivalu says the team only had a three-day preparation and if given more time, the results would have been better.

But he says for now it’s clear that a lot needs to be done if stakeholders are serious about developing schoolgirls.

“If we want to approach rugby league at a professional level, we need to go back to the basics of secondary school level, the passing skills, line speed, attacking, defense and I believe when we monitor those kind of areas when it comes to the national level, it’ll be very easy for the coaches to do their job.”

Australia Schoolgirls coach Melissa Spero says both teams should be proud of their performances as it is the stepping stone towards bigger things for schoolgirls.