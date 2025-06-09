Fiji National Rugby League announces board leadership change

[Source: File]

The Fiji National Rugby League has confirmed a leadership transition at the board level, with Executive Chairman Akuila Masi stepping down from his role with immediate effect.

In a media statement, FNRL said Deputy Chairman DC Rajesh Singh will assume the role of Acting Chairman in accordance with the organisation’s governance arrangements.

A new chairman will be appointed at the next scheduled board meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

Masi acknowledged the importance of stability and cooperation during the transition period and called on stakeholders to support the Acting Chairman as the organisation continues its reform agenda and efforts to strengthen operations.

The FNRL also assured stakeholders that the leadership change will not affect any ongoing business, programmes, competitions, or engagements currently underway.

Masi expressed appreciation to staff, partners, and stakeholders for their support during his tenure and voiced confidence that the organisation will continue to progress positively.

All operational matters, the statement noted, will continue to be managed by FNRL management and the acting chairman under existing governance arrangements.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.