Fiji Bulikula to await IRL’s approval

The Fiji Bulikula will await the International Rugby League’s approval on their participation in the Emerging Nations World Championship next June.

The Fiji National Rugby League has lodged their expression of interest to the IRL with the plan of sending the Bulikula to compete in their first world championship.

Fiji Bulikula Manager Jacquelin Shannon says while they aim for another run at creating history, they will have to wait for the IRL’s approval.

Article continues after advertisement

“July 2021 is earmarked for the ENWC in England, the Fiji Bulikula has already registered their interest to participate and we await feedback with respect to this event.”

The Emerging Nations World Championship will allow teams who missed out of next year’s Rugby League World Cup to vie for a place in the next World Cup.

The event serves as part of an expanded Festival of World Cups scheduled in the lead up to the 2021 Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair World Cups.

The championship will be held in England next year.