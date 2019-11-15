Home

Fiji Bati work on improving World Ranking

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 23, 2020 8:43 am

The Fiji National Rugby League will be working closely with coaching officials to ensure they select the best represent Fiji in next year’s World Cup.

The Fiji Bati squad is will be focusing on improving their ranking as they are currently ranked 5th in the Rugby League world ranking.

FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe says the pressure is on the coaching staff and officials to improve.

“Our biggest goal yet is to go beyond the semifinals stages of the rugby league world Cup. Currently the Fiji Bati is ranked number 5 in the world and that presents a huge challenge for the coaching staff and everyone who is inlvoved in the taking the team to the world cup.”

The final squad will be in camp a week before October’s World Cup in England next year.

