Fiji Bati winger Akuila Uate released from UK club

Fiji Bati winger Akuila Uate has been released from English Super League club Huddersfield Giants, a year early from his contract.

Uate’s contract was due to finish at the end of 2021.

The 32-year-old joined the Super League club in 2019 from NRL Manly Sea Eagles.

The Bati flyer will return to Australia after an injury-plagued stint with the Giants, where he scored five tries in 12 matches.

Club’s managing director Richard Thewlis said in a press statement given the club’s financial difficulties amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Uate’s departure will ease the pressure.

[Source: BBC Sports]