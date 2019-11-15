Rugby League
Fiji Bati winger Akuila Uate released from UK club
June 4, 2020 11:38 am
Fiji Bati winger Akuila Uate has been released from English Super League club Huddersfield Giants [Source: BBC]
Fiji Bati winger Akuila Uate has been released from English Super League club Huddersfield Giants, a year early from his contract.
Uate’s contract was due to finish at the end of 2021.
The 32-year-old joined the Super League club in 2019 from NRL Manly Sea Eagles.
The Bati flyer will return to Australia after an injury-plagued stint with the Giants, where he scored five tries in 12 matches.
Club’s managing director Richard Thewlis said in a press statement given the club’s financial difficulties amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Uate’s departure will ease the pressure.
[Source: BBC Sports]
