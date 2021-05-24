Rugby League
Fiji Bati teams up with FMF Foods Limited
December 7, 2021 12:00 pm
FNRL Chair, Viliame Naupoto [right] with FMF CEO Sanjay Punja
The Fiji National Rugby League has welcomed FMF Foods Limited as a major sponsor for the Vodafone Fiji Bati team.
FNRL Chair, Viliame Naupoto says he is delighted a prestigious company is able to support Fijian rugby league dream especially in the build up to the 2022 World Cup.
FMF is determined to make the partnership a long-term one even after the World Cup.
