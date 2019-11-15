Fiji Bati players selection changes amidst COVID-19

The initial plans to select the Fiji Bati squad for the Pacific Test in October has been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bati is set to play New Zealand and Tonga at the end of the NRL season as a build up to the 2021 World Cup.

Fiji Bati Head Coach Brandon Costin says he originally wanted to monitor the local and overseas player’s performances for their various clubs but this has all changed.

“My selection process would have revolve around the Ron Massey Cup out of Fiji and how well they adapted to the week in week our competition and how many of those players we would get into that test side and that would give us the whole season to watch the NRL matches as well and make the right decision”

The Bati is drawn with defending champions Australia for next year’s Rugby League Word Cup along with Scotland and Italy