Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC HAROLD
125 evacuation centres still active|Jetty sustains damage and several roads closed|NZ pre-approves $200k emergency funding|Massive damages in Naqara and Buliya villages, Kadavu|TC Harold damage shocking says PM|Food rations on standby|Teams still assessing the damage caused by TC Harold: FRA|Kadavu’s Ono District not spared|No significant damage to Ba businesses despite flooding|We will rise back on our feet: PM|26 Fijians sustain injuries during TC Harold|West Network restoration efforts underway: Digicel|One evacuation center remains open in Seaqaqa|Homes and plantations destroyed in Dravuni, Kadavu|TC Harold further impinges Nadi businesses|Storm surges destroys more than 20 homes in Makadru|New Zealand willing to assist Fiji|22 evacuation centres open in the North|Makadru village suffers extensive damage|Houses damaged in Vatoa, Lau|Lomanikaya in Vatulele sustains massive damage|1,778 people in evacuation centres|TC Harold passes near Kadavu|Restriction of Movement on Viti Levu to remain until 8pm|85 evacuation centres activated across Fiji|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Fiji Bati players selection changes amidst COVID-19

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 11, 2020 7:21 am
Fiji Bati Head Coach Brandon Costin

The initial plans to select the Fiji Bati squad for the Pacific Test in October has been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bati is set to play New Zealand and Tonga at the end of the NRL season as a build up to the 2021 World Cup.

Fiji Bati Head Coach Brandon Costin says he originally wanted to monitor the local and overseas player’s performances for their various clubs but this has all changed.

Article continues after advertisement

“My selection process would have revolve around the Ron Massey Cup out of Fiji and how well they adapted to the week in week our competition and how many of those players we would get into that test side and that would give us the whole season to watch the NRL matches as well and make the right decision”

The Bati is drawn with defending champions Australia for next year’s Rugby League Word Cup along with Scotland and Italy

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.