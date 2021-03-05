Fiji Bati players make NRL starting line-up

Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm forward Tui Kamikamica is making a return in the NRL scene this season.

The Taveuni man has been named in the starting line-up for the Storm’s first NRL clash against Rabbitohs on Thursday.

Kamikamica didn’t feature for the Storm in the secondhalf of the season last year after sustaining an ankle injury.

Now the 26-year-old will be the only Fijian to feature for the Storm after Suliasi Vunivalu has made a move to rugby union.

Meanwhile, the NRL 2020 finalist, Panthers will be out for another grand finale this year after playing second fiddle to the Storm last year.

With the combination of Fiji Bati Hooker Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau in the forwards, the Panthers will be hoping to start the season with a bang.

Fiji Bati winger and NRL star Maika Sivo is expected to be in impressive form for Parramatta Eels again as they prepare to take Broncos on Friday.

Fellow Fijian Waqa Blake will play in the centre position for the Eels.

Meanwhile, Daniel Saifiti has taken up the co-captaincy position for the Knights while brother Jacob Saifiti comes into the interchange position.

Also making a return is St George Illawarra forward Tariq Sims who has been facing a shoulder injury, is back at the Dragons starting line-up for their first match against Sharks.

Storm and Rabbitohs will kick-off the NRL season on Thursday at 9.05pm.

Two matches will be played on Friday between Knights and Bulldogs at 7pm while Broncos meet Eels at 9.05pm.

On Saturday, the Warriors meet Titans at 4pm, the Roosters face Sea Eagles 6.30pm and the Panthers battle Cowboys at 8.35pm.

Menawhile on Sunday, Raiders and West Tigers will play 5.05pm and the Dragons take on Sharks at 7.15pm.