Fiji Bati make changes to World Cup prep

The Fiji National Rugby League has formulated a plan for both Fiji Bati overseas and local players to get in tune with the program set by head coach Joe Rabele.

In light of the recent pandemic and travel restrictions, Fiji Bati Manager Tevita Koroisaya says they had to make changes to suit the entire team.

Korosaya says the first option is to have the players come down Fiji a week before the World Cup next year or just have the overseas players follow the training schedule set by the national coach.

Korosaya adds the final option is to have the local players to travel to Australia and camp for a week before moving on to the United Kingdom.

“Which is A for them as usually for them to come down to Fiji and camp a week before we go to UK. Secondly, to have the players in Australia, UK and New Zealand and follow the program that has been set by coach and the essence.”

The Rugby League World Cup will be held in England from October 23rd to November 27th next year.