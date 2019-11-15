Fiji Bati duo set to sign for Melbourne Storm

Two more Fijians are expected to join the Melbourne Storm for the 2020 NRL season.

Fiji Bati reps Ben Nakubuwai and Sitiveni Moceidreke are being considered for the Storm.

Moceidreke is a potential replacement for Suliasi Vunivalu after the Storm flyer’s bombshell decision to sign with the Australian Rugby Union on a two year deal with the Queensland Reds worth $AUD900,000.

Sunshine Coast Falcons flyer Moceidreke and former English Super League prop Nakubuwai have spent the pre-season in Melbourne training with the Storm.

Fijians Isaac Lumelume and Tui Kamikamica are already contracted to the Storm, and Vunivalu will switch to Queensland Reds rugby in 2021.

Moceidreke has played one NRL game making his debut with the Rabbitohs in 2017.

23-year-old prop Nakubuwai is the son of dual Fijian international Pio Kubuwai who is one of the pioneers of rugby league in Fiji.

Nakubuwai has also spent the pre-season training with the Storm after quitting the English Super League to return to Australia.

He was spotted and signed by the Storm when he was 17, the 110kg prop left Melbourne to play with the Gold Coast Titans and then the Salford Devils.

If the duo is officially signed then the Storm would have five Fijians just like the Saint George Illawarra Dragons who have Mikaele Ravalawa, Joe Lovodua, Brayden Wiliame and brothers Tariq and Korbin Sims.

