Fifth loss for Silktails

[Source: NSWRL]

The Kaiviti Silktails suffered its fifth loss from nine outings in the Ron Massey Cup yesterday.

Despite a brave performance, the Wes Naiqama-coached side went down 26-30 to Western Suburbs Magpies.

An even first half saw both teams exchange try-for-try, with Jake Kambos scoring all three tries for the Magpies in the opening period.

Malakai Kovekalou, winger Viliame Tutuvuli and Penaia Leveleve scored before the breather while Mosese Qionimacawa converted two of the three tries with both sides locked at 16-16 at halftime.

Watisoni Waqanisaravi and Tutuvuli crossed for another two tries in the second spell.

However, the Magpies converted two penalties and added another two tries for the win.