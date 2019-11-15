Fifita to stay with Broncos but Titans not giving up

Brisbane’s forward David Fifita has informed Gold Coast officials he plans to knock back the club’s lucrative to offer to stay with the Broncos on a one-year extension.

According to NRL.com, Fifita’s latest round of negotiations sent the game into a spin on Tuesday night when he called coach Anthony Seibold to tell him he would be taking up the Titans one-season deal believed to be more than $1 million for 2021.

But yesterday morning he had changed his mind and told Broncos officials he plans to sacrifice around $400,000 for next season with a view to cashing in during his next round of negotiations.

Meanwhile, round nine of the NRL starts tonight with the Roosters playing the Cowboys at 9.50.

The Warriors meet the Titans at 8pm before the West Tigers battle the Rabbitohs at 9.55pm tomorrow.

On Saturday, the Sharks take on the Panthers at 5pm then the Bulldogs face the Broncos at 7.30pm.

Also on Saturday, the Storm takes on the Raiders at 9.35pm and the match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, Maika Sivo and the Eels face the Knights at 6.05pm and Dragons meet the Sea Eagles at 8.30pm.

You can watch the Eels and Knights match live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]